Pope Francis hospitalised for medical tests & treatment for bronchitis, says Vatican

Pope Francis was hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic on Friday morning for tests and to continue the treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said in a statement. "This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," it said.

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years. He uses a walker or cane when moving around his apartment and recently fell twice, hurting his arm and chin.

Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience that he was suffering from a "strong cold," which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.

Since being diagnosed with bronchitis last Thursday, pope has continued his activities and audiences indoors at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lives, with a public appearance on Sunday.

