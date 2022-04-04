'Support us in any way you can, but not silence': Ukraine President Zelenskyy at Grammy 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his pre-taped video message stating what is more opposite to music? The silence of shattered cities and people who are killed.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared at the Grammys on Sunday, asking for people's support for his country and urging the industry's top artists to 'fill the silence' brought by the war with music.

Before a performance of John Legend's song 'free', Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his pre-taped video message, which was joined by the Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and musician Siuzanna Iglidan and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

He stated that what is more opposite to music? The silence of shattered cities and people who are killed. Additionally, instead of tuxedos, their musicians wear body armour. The singers perform to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who cant hear them. But, the music will break through anyway, he added.

He declared that they are defending their freedom to live, love, and sound.

Zelenskyy further stated that they are fighting Russians on their soil, which uses its bombs to create a horrible silence, a dead silence. Fill the quiet with your music and tell our tale now.

His appearance on music's biggest night in the US comes as international rage over allegations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine, following the discovery of mass graves and bodies in villages near Kyiv.

Zelenskyy blamed the leaders of Russia for the 'torture and killing' of the civilians.

In his Grammy message, he stated that spread the truth about the war on social media on TV. Please support us in your capacity, but not be silent. And then the peace will come, he added.

The war destroys all our cities, including Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Volnovakha, Mariupol, etc. He added that they are legends already, but they have a dream of living and being free like you on the Grammy stage.

