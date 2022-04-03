BTS at Grammy 2022: Will Jungkook be able to perform at the awards night? Here's what we know

Jungkook's quarantine ends as he makes a "complete recovery" from Covid-19 in time for the Grammy Awards on Sunday; really good news for BTS fans

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

The Korean pop band BTS has become a worldwide sensation. BTS fans or the BTS Army are spread across all nations and continents. Their fans are always eager on finding out more about the seven members of the boy band.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

And when it is an ‘Ask Me Anything’ sort by the BTS members, you can expect fans to ask them all sorts of questions. According to latest reports, Jungkook's quarantine ends as he achieves a "complete recovery" from Covid-19 in time for the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook will attend the Grammy Awards after fully recovering from Covid-19. Big Hit Music, the group's management company, has issued the following statement.

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

The Big Hit Music statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member Jung Kook has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT).” It also said, "Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has recovered from it."

Image: Jungkook/Instagram

Jungkook, BTS's youngest member, has fully recovered from Covid-19 and will attend the Grammy Awards, the group's agency Big Hit Music confirmed to ARMY on Sunday. The agency also stated on the fan community forum Weverse that Jungkook's quarantine ended on Saturday, April 02. ALSO READ: BTS star Jungkook's haters want him to eat 'dog poop'; here's what the singer replied