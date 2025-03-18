Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Crew-9 members board Dragon; undocking shortly

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Astronaut Nick Hague opens up ahead of returning to Earth
Astronaut Nick Hague, one of the four members of NASA's Crew-9 set to return to Earth on Wednesday early morning, feels privileged to be a part of the space station and research for humanity.
It’s been a privilege to call the @Space_Station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe. My spaceflight career, like most, is full of the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/80jJ0Zn1sM— Nick Hague (@AstroHague) March 17, 2025
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Crew-9 prepare to depart from ISS
NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are gearing up to leave the International Space Station as Crew-9 prepares for departure. The team is packing up and closing the hatches, with their return to Earth scheduled for Tuesday, March 18 (local time).
LIVE: @NASA_Astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are packing up and closing the hatches as #Crew9 prepares to depart from the @Space_Station. Crew-9 is scheduled to return to Earth on Tuesday, March 18. https://t.co/TpRlvLBVU1— NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025
Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: NASA's Crew-9 return schedule
Wednesday, March 19
10:15 am - Undocking coverage begins on NASA+
10:35 am - Undocking
2:41 am - Deorbit burn (time is approximate)
3:27 am - Splashdown (time is approximate)
