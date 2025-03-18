LIVE NOW

Mar 18, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Crew-9 members board Dragon; undocking shortly

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates

Sunita Williams return LIVE: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally heading back to Earth after an extensive nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The crew's splashdown near the coast of Florida is expected around 5:57 p.m. EDT (3:37 a.m. IST) on the same day. Stay tuned for real-time updates!

10:06 AM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Astronaut Nick Hague opens up ahead of returning to Earth

Astronaut Nick Hague, one of the four members of NASA's Crew-9 set to return to Earth on Wednesday early morning, feels privileged to be a part of the space station and research for humanity.

9:56 AM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: Crew-9 prepare to depart from ISS

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are gearing up to leave the International Space Station as Crew-9 prepares for departure. The team is packing up and closing the hatches, with their return to Earth scheduled for Tuesday, March 18 (local time).

9:53 AM IST

Sunita Williams return LIVE updates: NASA's Crew-9 return schedule

Wednesday, March 19

10:15 am - Undocking coverage begins on NASA+

10:35 am - Undocking

2:41 am - Deorbit burn (time is approximate)

3:27 am - Splashdown (time is approximate)

9:51 AM IST

Lessons from Sunita Williams’ Extended Mission: Shaping the Future of Space Exploration

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ extended stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has provided valuable insights that will influence future space missions, particularly long-duration voyages to the Moon and Mars.

9:51 AM IST

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her crew are set to return to Earth on March 19, 2025, after spending over nine months in space due to delays with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

9:50 AM IST

Did Sunita Williams hint at aliens? Astronaut's cryptic remark resurfaces as she prepares to return from ISS

As Sunita Williams prepares to return from ISS, her past remark about the unknown in space resurfaces, fueling speculation about aliens. Her belief in extraterrestrial life, coupled with a viral ISS prank, reignites curiosity about cosmic mysteries.

9:50 AM IST

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore pack, close hatches as they gear up to leave Space Station

After being stranded for over nine months, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday and begin their 17-hour journey back to Earth.

