7 Inspiring Sunita Williams Quotes to Change Your Perspective

Lifestyle
"Dream big, work hard, stay humble, and surround yourself with positive people."
"The more knowledge you acquire, the more courage you will have to dream big and achieve great things."
"Follow your dreams, not the acceptance of others. Be true to yourself and walk your path."
"Find your passion and pursue it relentlessly. When you do what you love, success will follow you."
"There have also been failures, failures teach you a lot... like I had many questions in my mind along the way."
"Believe in yourself and never let anyone else's opinion define your worth or limit your potential."
"Embrace every opportunity that comes your way, because you never know where it will lead you."
