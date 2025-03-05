Suicide bombers ram explosive-laden cars into Pakistan army base; 9 dead, multiple injured

A militant group carried out a deadly attack on an army compound in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing nine civilians. The attack involved two explosive-laden vehicles driven by suicide bombers, followed by an attempted infiltration by 12 militants.

Suicide bombers ram explosive-laden cars into Pakistan army base; 9 dead, multiple injured anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 7:21 AM IST

Peshawar: Militants from an extremist group carried out a suicide attack on an army compound in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday evening. They drove two vehicles packed with explosives into the facility, causing powerful blasts that resulted in the deaths of nine civilians, police informed AFP.

"The death count now stands at nine, including three children and two women. At least 20 others were injured in both blasts," a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

The attack occurred in Bannu, a district in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders the country’s formerly self-administered tribal regions, according to the officer.

"The blasts created two four-foot craters, and due to their intensity, at least eight houses in the locality have been damaged," the police official said.

"Apart from two suicides, six militants were shot dead in an exchange of fire," he added.

An intelligence official informed AFP that a group of 12 militants tried to infiltrate the compound following the suicide bombings.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur armed group, known for its support of the Afghan Taliban during the US-led NATO war since 2001, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Our fighters got access to an important target and took control," the group said in a statement, without providing further details.

The attack occurred just days after a suicide bomber targeted an Islamic religious school in the same province, killing six people. The school was known to be attended by key Taliban leaders.

Pakistan: Terror attack on Bannu Cantonment foiled; suicide blast caught on camera (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH) shk

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Scientists have found origin of WATER & it formed billions of years earlier than we thought shk

Scientists have found origin of WATER & it formed billions of years earlier than we thought

Pakistan Terror attack on Bannu Cantonment foiled; suicide blast caught on camera (WATCH) snt

Pakistan: Terror attack on Bannu Cantonment foiled; suicide blast caught on camera (WATCH)

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet, no casualties; 2nd in a week shk

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet, no casualties; 2nd in a week

Belgium Foreign Minister reaffirms US as ally of Europe, says it should be same in future dmn

Belgium Foreign Minister reaffirms US as ally of Europe, says it should be same in future

Recent Stories

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity ATG

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH) shk

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophyd news march 5 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon