The Study in Sweden 2026 Fair in New Delhi successfully connected over 300 Indian students with leading Swedish universities to explore Master's programmes, research, and future career pathways in the European nation.

Study in Sweden 2026 Fair Concludes in New Delhi

The Embassy of Sweden in India successfully concluded the New Delhi edition of the Study in Sweden 2026 Fair, drawing a strong response from students looking to explore Master’s programmes, research opportunities and future academic pathways in Sweden. According to a press release, more than 300 students registered for the fair, reflecting continued interest among Indian students in Swedish higher education.

The fair brought prospective students face-to-face with representatives from leading Swedish universities, giving them an opportunity to seek direct guidance on programmes, admission requirements, research opportunities, residence permits, student life and career pathways. Participating institutions included some of Sweden’s leading universities, including Lund University. The universities presented opportunities across engineering, science, medicine, economics, social sciences and sustainability. With approx 1000 Master’s programmes taught in English.

Prominent Swedish Universities and Academic Offerings

KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden’s largest institution for technical education and research, engaged students interested in engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, energy, biotechnology and sustainable technology. Linköping University highlighted its interdisciplinary approach across areas such as engineering, AI, materials science, medicine, business and social sciences, with a strong emphasis on innovation and practical learning. The fair also featured participation from institutions including Jönköping University, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) and the University of Borås, further widening the range of academic options available to students.

Ambassador's Remarks and Student Support

As per the release, opening the event, Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to India, welcomed the strong student response. “It was encouraging to see so many students come with clear questions about their studies, research interests and future careers. The value of a fair like this is the opportunity to have direct conversations with universities and alumni and understand what studying in Sweden can actually offer. I hope these exchanges will lead to more Indian students becoming part of Sweden’s academic and research community and, in turn, strengthen the connections between our two countries,” Ambassador Petra Menander said.

The programme included a Study in Sweden presentation, guidance on migration and residence-related processes, and an alumni session featuring Mayank Swelia from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Shamnath Thajudeen from Jönköping University. Their experiences offered prospective students a first-hand view of academic life, studying in an international environment and adapting to life in Sweden. Students then interacted directly with university representatives at dedicated desks, where they received individual guidance on programme choices, application processes and opportunities to connect their studies with research and industry.

The New Delhi fair also reflected the growing role of education and student mobility in the wider India-Sweden relationship, particularly as both countries deepen cooperation in science, technology, innovation and research. Following the New Delhi edition, the Study in Sweden 2026 Fair will be held in Hyderabad on 30 October, giving students there an opportunity to meet Swedish university representatives and explore higher education opportunities in Sweden. (ANI)