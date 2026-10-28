External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended National Day greetings to the Czech Republic, pledging to strengthen the strategic partnership in innovation while deepening industrial and technological cooperation between the two nations.

India-Czech Republic Strategic Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended National Day greetings to the Czech Republic, its government and people, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in innovation. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm wishes to DPM & FM @petr_macinka, the Government and people of the Czech Republic on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership on Innovation. @CzechMFA." Warm wishes to DPM & FM @petr_macinka, the Government and people of the Czech Republic on their National Day. Committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership on Innovation. @CzechMFA 🇮🇳 🇨🇿 https://t.co/1VbhVaekBb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 28, 2026

The greetings come amid renewed engagement between India and the Czech Republic to deepen industrial, technological and economic cooperation, with officials from both countries exploring opportunities for collaboration across several sectors.

Expanding Industrial and Technological Cooperation

Earlier on October 15, Czech Republic First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček visited BEML Ltd's headquarters in Bengaluru, where he met Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy to discuss strengthening industrial and technological cooperation. The meeting focused on opportunities for industry-to-industry partnerships, technology collaboration and advanced manufacturing.

Roy highlighted BEML's capabilities in defence, aerospace and advanced engineering, emphasising indigenous technology development, engineering innovation and globally competitive manufacturing.

Havlíček outlined the Czech Republic's industrial strengths in precision engineering, machine tools, automotive components, industrial machinery, transport technologies and applied research. The discussions also explored potential synergies between Czech industrial expertise and India's expanding manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in Karnataka's priority sectors, including aerospace, electronics, manufacturing and technology.

Investment Opportunities in Karnataka

Additionally, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Czech companies to expand investments beyond Bengaluru and explore opportunities across other districts of the state. “Karnataka will be a long-term partner of the Czech Republic and Czech companies should invest not just in Bengaluru but across various districts of Karnataka,” Shivakumar said after meeting the Czech delegation at Vidhana Soudha. He highlighted opportunities in energy, automobile components, electric vehicles, aerospace, defence, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing. (ANI)

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