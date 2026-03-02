China on Monday issued its first reaction to the escalating US-Iran conflict, urging efforts to prevent the fighting from spreading further across the region.

China called on Monday for a ceasefire and diplomatic talks to end the conflict in the Middle East as it stretched into a third day. Israel and the United States have been conducting strikes on Iran and Lebanon, with the conflict extending to regional neighbours.

"The most urgent task is an immediate cessation of military operations and preventing a spread and spillover of conflict," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, urging "a resolution through dialogue and negotiation".

One Chinese citizen was killed as a result of the conflict in Tehran, she said, where Israel and the United States have been carrying out strikes in an operation that killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader.

"The foreign ministry has instructed the Chinese embassy in Iran to provide assistance to the individual involved and the family," Mao added, without giving further details of the victim or incident.

Beijing warned its citizens last week against travelling to Iran for the time being "in light of the current security situation".

More than 3,000 Chinese nationals have left Iran as of Monday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have vowed to launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases, which are located in Gulf countries that were already counting the cost of an unprecedented series of deadly Iranian strikes.

Explosions were heard in Doha, Dubai and Manama over the weekend, according to AFP journalists.

