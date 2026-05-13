Iranian Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi said the Strait of Hormuz will be safer with peace and accused the US of not doing 'serious diplomacy'. He added that Iran backs India's chairship in BRICS and denied attacking neighbouring countries.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be better once peace is established. Gharibabadi, in a conversation with ANI, said that the US was not engaged in serious diplomacy.

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"Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before," he said.

"US is not doing serious diplomacy," Gharibabadi said. "We don't have sophisticated military equipment. The US and Israel are defeated only by Iranian missiles."

Iran backs India's BRICS chairship

He then said that Iran backs India's chairship in BRICS. Ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being hosted by India, Gharibabadi said "We are in favour of having the BRICS Declaration. We want the BRICS hosted by India to be successful. We don't want to give the message that BRICS is divided. Only one neighbouring country of Iran is pushing to put condemnation of Iran for attacking its neighbours," Gharibabadi told ANI.

"We have not attacked neighbouring countries. They handed territories to the US. Thousands of times, attacks are launched on Iran from there. We have documented each attack in 500 pages for the UN. We cannot accept that," he added.

Due to a lack of consensus, a Chair's Summary was issued after the meeting of BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa last month in New Delhi. The Chair's Summary said that members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter. (ANI)