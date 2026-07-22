Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir, discussing AI, mental health, youth, and prison programs. He praised her compassionate leadership and commitment to social causes and women's empowerment.

Spiritual leader and founder of 'The Art of Living Foundation', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Wednesday met Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir at the official presidential residence, where they discussed a range of issues including artificial intelligence (AI), mental health, youth and prison programs.

In a post on X, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he was received by President Halla Tomasdottir and praised her leadership and commitment to social causes. Was received by the President of Iceland, Mrs. Halla Tómasdóttir, at the official residence, where we discussed a range of important issues, including AI, mental health, youth, and prison programs. She is dynamic and compassionate, and her commitment to society and women’s… pic.twitter.com/AJ1USwmOD1 — Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@Gurudev) July 22, 2026 "Was received by the President of Iceland, Mrs. Halla Tomasdottir, at the official residence, where we discussed a range of important issues, including AI, mental health, youth, and prison programs. She is dynamic and compassionate, and her commitment to society and women's empowerment is truly noteworthy," he said.

The meeting focused on issues related to technology, mental well-being and social development, while also highlighting women's empowerment and rehabilitation initiatives.

Visit to Azerbaijan

Earlier in June, renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, visited Baku and addressed a large gathering during a special public event held in the city.

The event brought together government officials, representatives of various organisations, and members of the public interested in spirituality, personal well-being, and inner peace.

During his address, he spoke about the importance of mental wellness, human values, harmony, and fostering peace through dialogue and mutual understanding, according to the release.

Speaking at the event, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the transformative power of inner peace and collective well-being. He also welcomed the inauguration of the Art of Living Centre and Sri Sri Wellbeing Centre in Baku, which will offer yoga, Ayurveda, osteopathy, and meditation programs to support holistic health and wellness.

"We now have an Ayurveda wellness clinic in Azerbaijan, and I want to see everybody smile and be happy. Azerbaijan is a beautiful country, and together we can make it one of the happiest places in the world," he said.

He emphasised the role of collective responsibility and inner peace in creating harmony in society. "Each one of you has an important role to play. If people meditate every day, peace will spread not only in this country but throughout the world," he noted.

During the event, Ambassador Abhay Kumar presented his book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Referring to the book, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also spoke about the historic legacy of Nalanda University. "Nalanda was the first university in the world," he remarked.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar welcomed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visit to Baku and highlighted the centuries-old civilizational links between India and Azerbaijan. "I thank Gurudev for coming and gracing this beautiful land of Azerbaijan. The name Azerbaijan is believed to have originated from 'Azer Bhagavan'. During the Sasanian period, Baku was known as Baghavan. It was also referred to as the 'Western Kashi', and many people from Multan came here for cremation rituals," Ambassador Kumar said.

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