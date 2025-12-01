Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath thanked India for its timely aid via 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' after Cyclone Ditwah. EAM S Jaishankar announced a new USD 450 million package, part of India's larger USD 4 billion support to Colombo.

Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath expressed gratitude towards India for assistance in the aftermath of devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, hailing New Delhi's Operation Sagar Bandhu. In a media statement on Tuesday, Sri Lankan Minister Herath thanked India for the economic support to Sri Lanka, as New Delhi provided a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package for reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. He noted that India has provided USD 4 billion in assistance through lines of credit to Colombo's economy.

Sri Lanka 'Deeply Values' India's Support

He said Sri Lanka "deeply values" India's continuous economic assistance through emergency financing, foreign exchange support and USD 20.66 million extended to settle payments due for projects completed under existing lines of credit. Vijitha Herath said, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit is deeply appreciated since it underscores steadfast solidarity to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah. This visit is a strong reflection of the close friendship and partnership of the two countries, as well as India's role as first responder with the timely launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu. On behalf of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the government and people of Sri Lanka, I express profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India and S Jaishankar for India's support to Sri Lanka to overcome its economic challenges."

"We recall the unprecedented assistance amounting to USD 4 billion extended through lines of credit for essential goods and petroleum, bilateral currency swaps and liability affirmation. We deeply value India's continuous assistance in stabilising Sri Lanka's economy through emergency financing and foreign exchange support, as well as USD 20.66 million extended to settle payments due for projects completed under existing lines of credit. We also appreciate India's role in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process," the Sri Lankan minister added.

Operation Sagar Bandhu: India's First Responder Role

Aligned with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone Ditwah, under which New Delhi sent relief supplies and helped Colombo restore bridges. Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India has proposed a comprehensive USD 450 million assistance package to support Sri Lanka's reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

India's New USD 450 Million Assistance Package

Speaking in Colombo as a special envoy of PM Modi, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to its neighbour during a uniquely challenging period, saying "the letter from PM Modi that I handed over builds on our first responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka." Jaishankar detailed the scale of the initial relief efforts, noting that the operation "delivered around 1100 tonnes of relief material" and "about 14.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment were also provided."

Highlighting New Delhi's continued engagement with Colombo, the Jaishankar said PM Modi has directed officials to work closely with the Sri Lankan government to address rebuilding priorities. "Recognising the urgency of rebuilding, PM Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priority in that regard," Jaishankar said.

Package Breakdown and Implementation

He outlined the proposed assistance package, stating, "The assistance package that we have proposed is worth USD 450 million. It will include USD 350 million in a Concessional line of credit and USD 100 million in grants." Jaishankar stated.

The USD 450 million package is currently being "finalised in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka" to ensure the funds are directed toward the most critical infrastructure and recovery needs. (ANI)