Iran is moving closer to announcing a new Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with the powerful clerical body responsible for choosing the country’s top authority reportedly reaching a consensus on his successor. The identity of the new leader, however, has not yet been publicly revealed, according to multiple media reports.

The decision was made by the Assembly of Experts, an influential group of senior clerics tasked under Iran’s constitution with selecting and supervising the Supreme Leader. Members of the assembly indicated that a majority agreement has already been reached regarding the successor, though certain procedural steps remain before the formal announcement can be made.

Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri, a member of the Assembly of Experts, confirmed that the panel had largely agreed on a candidate but noted that “some obstacles” related to the process still need to be resolved. These issues include logistical and security considerations, particularly as Iran navigates a period of intense regional conflict.

The selection of a new Supreme Leader is one of the most consequential decisions in Iran’s political system. The Supreme Leader holds ultimate authority over the country’s military, judiciary, and major policy directions, making the position the most powerful in the Islamic Republic. Khamenei had led Iran since 1989 and played a central role in shaping its domestic and foreign policies for more than three decades.

Temporary leadership arrangement

Following Khamenei’s death during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Iranian government established a temporary leadership arrangement to manage the transition. Under Iran’s constitution, an interim council made up of the president, the head of the judiciary, and a clerical representative from the Guardian Council temporarily assumes the duties of the Supreme Leader until a permanent successor is chosen.

Speculation about who will take over the powerful role has intensified in recent days. Several clerics and influential figures within Iran’s political and religious establishment have been discussed as potential candidates. Among the names widely mentioned in political circles is Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son, who has long been considered a significant behind-the-scenes figure with close ties to Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Despite the speculation, Iranian officials have not confirmed the identity of the chosen successor. Some reports suggest that the Assembly of Experts is waiting to finalize procedural requirements or coordinate the timing of the announcement due to security concerns during the ongoing conflict.

The upcoming decision is expected to have far-reaching implications not only for Iran’s internal politics but also for its relations with the international community. As tensions in the Middle East remain high, the selection of a new Supreme Leader could shape Iran’s strategic direction, including its military posture, diplomatic policies, and response to the current regional crisis.

For now, the world is waiting for Tehran’s official confirmation of who will become the next leader of the Islamic Republic, a decision that could influence the future of Iran and the broader Middle East.