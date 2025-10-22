The US President also said that the two countries are working on "some great deals" and underscored that he has a "very good relationship" with PM Modi.

US President Donald Trump yet again claimed to have discussed with PM Modi about India's import of Russian oil, he told reporters on Tuesday (US local time) after the Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office. The US President also said that the two countries are working on "some great deals" and underscored that he has a "very good relationship" with PM Modi.

Trump said, “I love the people of India. We're working on some great deals between our countries. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He's not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do. He wants to see the war between Russia and Ukraine to end. They're not going to be buying too much oil. So they've cut it way back, and they're continuing to cut it way back...”

PM Narendra Modi ackowledged the call between himself and the US President, however there was no reference to Oil purchases.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," said PM Modi.

Earlier on October 18, while addressing a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, the US President had claimed that India had significantly reduced its oil imports from Russia and is now pulling back entirely, stating that New Delhi “will not be buying oil from Russia anymore.”

"India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline that's been there for years, and they're inland; they don't have sea, and I spoke with their leader... but India will not be buying oil from Russia," Trump said.

Trump's remarks came in reference to the ongoing geopolitical pressure on countries to reduce their energy ties with Russia in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, which the West claims is fuelling Moscow's military operation in the region.

On October 16, India responded to comments made by Trump about PM Modi's assuring him to halt Russian oil purchases, stating that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers.

President Trump had claimed that PM Modi had assured him India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, describing it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Responding to ANI's question on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He (PM Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. We have a great relationship... I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing..."

India has long defended its oil imports from Moscow as essential for economic stability, even as Washington has continued to urge New Delhi to diversify its energy sources.

