    G20 Summit: Traffic curbs, online delivery ban come into effect in New Delhi; check details

    Within the "regulated" and "controlled zones," including areas like India Gate and Kartavya Path, police have been advised to avoid travel, including walking, cycling, or picnicking.

    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    As the G20 Summit unfolds in the national capital, stringent traffic regulations have been enforced in New Delhi. Commencing on Friday morning, the New Delhi district has been designated as controlled zone-I, with these restrictions in effect from 5 am on Friday until 11.59 pm on Sunday.

    Buses will continue to operate on the Ring Road and the road network extending beyond it towards the borders of Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police have halted the entry of goods vehicles from across the borders, effective from 9 pm on September 7. However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies will be permitted entry into Delhi.

    The movement of buses from the Rajokari border into Delhi will remain suspended until September 10, while interstate buses will be allowed entry through other Delhi borders. New Delhi district will not admit non-destined traffic or unauthorized vehicles, with the exception of facilitating the movement of medical emergency vehicles across the national capital.

    Regulated Zone
    The entirety of the area within the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been categorized as a "regulated zone." In this zone, only authorized residents, emergency vehicles, vehicles traveling to specific destinations like airports and railway stations, and certain essential service vehicles (such as those engaged in housekeeping, catering, and waste management for crucial installations) will have access to the road network beyond the Ring Road within the New Delhi district.

    Online Services
    In the New Delhi district, where the G20 Summit venue and delegate hotels are located, online delivery services have been restricted, with the exception of medicines. Essential services, including postal and medical services, as well as sample collections by pathological labs, will continue to operate throughout Delhi.

    Metro Services
    To alleviate the impact of traffic restrictions, Delhi Traffic Police are encouraging the extensive use of the metro system. The Delhi Metro will commence operations at 4 am from all terminal stations across its network on September 8, 9, and 10. However, boarding or deboarding at the Supreme Court station will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 until 11 pm on September 10. Furthermore, parking facilities at the Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 until noon on September 11.

