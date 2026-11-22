Nepal PM Balendra Shah has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit to strengthen ties with India. He will meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues, aiming to boost economic and strategic cooperation.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Arrives in New Delhi for Key Bilateral Talks

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah begins his two-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described it as an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two neighbouring countries. Balendra Shah arrived in the national capital on Sunday for a two-day state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah, who was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada upon his arrival, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on Monday to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.

Welcoming the 36-year-old Nepalese PM, the MEA in a post on X said, "Warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon’ble Mr. Balendra Shah, as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was received by Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. The visit provides an opportunity to strengthen the enduring and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal."

The visit, scheduled from November 22 to 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister, underscoring the importance Kathmandu attaches to its relationship with New Delhi. The Nepal PM departed for the national capital earlier in the day, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials.

Providing details of the visit, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said during a press briefing on Friday that the two Prime Ministers would hold delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide range of shared priorities, followed by a joint press conference. PM Modi will also host an official luncheon in honour of his Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation.

During the visit, the two sides are also expected to inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy cooperation sectors and lay foundation stones for upcoming initiatives. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure development. The two countries are also set to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in areas including education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

As part of the engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum aimed at attracting Indian investment to Nepal and providing a platform for business representatives from both countries to explore avenues for collaboration. Highlighting the close ties between the two neighbouring countries, the MEA stated that India and Nepal share friendly relations "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties". The Ministry further noted that bilateral cooperation has expanded across several sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy and water resources, as well as physical and digital connectivity. The MEA also stated that Shah's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reaffirms the importance India attaches to its partnership with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. The two-day visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress of their multifaceted partnership and advance cooperation across areas of shared interest.