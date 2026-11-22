External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, met in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties, signing a five-year roadmap to enhance cooperation in technology, trade, defense, and connectivity.

Jaishankar Meets Bulgarian FM to Boost Strategic Bilateral Relations

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Bulgarian counterpart, Velislava Petrova-Chamova, reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation in key areas, including infrastructure development, science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), trade and investment, space, defence, education, culture, mobility and people-to-people exchanges. The discussions took place on Saturday, when the two ministers held a meeting during Petrova-Chamova's three-day official visit to India from November 20-22.

Both sides welcomed the growing partnership between India and the European Union (EU), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). During the meeting, Jaishankar and Petrova-Chamova also discussed regional and global issues and exchanged a Joint Roadmap for Enhanced Partnership, outlining the priorities for bilateral engagement over the next five years. In a post on X following the meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the key areas of bilateral cooperation and welcomed the expanding people-to-people and cultural connections between the two countries. "Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Appreciated growing P2P linkages and cultural exchanges between our two countries, as well as deepening India-EU ties," the EAM posted on X after the meeting. "Agreed that the India-EU FTA should be followed through by vigorous exchanges between our businesses. Also exchanged views on the prospects of IMEC and other connectivity initiatives. Appreciated the discussion on the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict," he added.

During her visit, Petrova-Chamova called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. During the meeting, President Murmu highlighted the opportunities that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could create for both countries, particularly in trade, investment and technology, following its implementation. "H.E. Mrs Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President noted that the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement presents significant new opportunities for India and Bulgaria to further strengthen their trade, investment and technological partnerships," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, with their discussions focusing on expanding bilateral relations and identifying further opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and economic engagement. "Held a productive meeting with Dr. Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria. Discussed ways to further strengthen India-Bulgaria bilateral relations and deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, and economic engagement. Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between India and Bulgaria and exploring new avenues of partnership," Goyal posted on X. (ANI)