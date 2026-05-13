South Korea announced it will review making phased contributions to the US-led 'Project Freedom' for safe passage in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came from Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back after talks with US officials in Washington.

South Korea Considers Role in 'Project Freedom'

South Korea has said it will review making phased contributions to a United States-led initiative referring to President Donald Trump's "Project Freedom" aimed at ensuring safe passage of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Yonhap News Agency reported.

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According to Yonhap News Agency, the announcement was made by South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Wednesday after talks with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Addressing reporters at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, Ahn said Seoul had conveyed its intention to participate in line with its responsibilities as a global partner while exploring gradual forms of support.

Forms of Potential Contribution

"We will participate as a responsible member of the international community and review ways to contribute in phases," Ahn said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency, noting that discussions with the US side covered multiple forms of possible assistance. He said potential contributions could include declarations of support, deployment of personnel, intelligence sharing and provision of military assets.

However, he clarified that detailed discussions on direct military deployment had not taken place. "There are also matters that must follow our domestic legal procedures," he said, as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

The development comes after Trump and Hegseth urged allies to support efforts to restore maritime security in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict with Iran in the region. Ahn also said Seoul had briefed Washington on its ongoing investigation into an incident involving the South Korean-operated cargo ship HMM Namu in the region, adding that Seoul could provide technical and advisory assistance if required, Yonhap News Agency reported.

OPCON Transfer and US Troop Presence

According to the minister, the US side also expressed understanding of South Korea's push for the early transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) under agreed conditions. Ahn further reiterated Seoul's position on the OPCON transfer, stating: "From our standpoint, we are firm in the position of an early OPCON transfer with no wavering on that point," Yonhap News Agency reported.

He also said no discussions were held on reducing US troop presence in South Korea or on strategic flexibility of US Forces Korea during the talks.

Trump on 'Project Freedom Plus'

This comes after Trump on Friday said his administration may consider reviving the now-suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom", aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

If a deal is not reached with Iran, Trump added that the renewed effort would be expanded into what he called "Project Freedom plus." Speaking to reporters at the White House before travelling to a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said that he might "go back to Project Freedom" if a deal is not reached, but it would be "Project Freedom plus", noting that the initiative would be the same as its predecessor, "plus other things".

"We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up," Trump said. "I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen, but it'd be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things," he added.

Context of Project's Pause

This comes after Trump last week declared that "Project Freedom" will be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.

Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives. The US President further noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington.