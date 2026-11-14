At the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Socialist Party of Argentina's Alfredo Lazzeretti called for a swift global transition to renewable energy to combat climate change, labeling it an urgent challenge for all humankind.

Climate Change Requires Urgent Shift to Renewable Energy: Lazzeretti

Alfredo Remo Lazzeretti, Secretary General of the Socialist Party of Argentina, on Saturday said that climate change is a challenge for all humankind, stressing the need to shift towards renewable energy and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, on the impact of the El Nino phenomenon and the broader challenges posed by climate change, Lazzeretti said that El Nino was only one of the several problems arising from rising global temperatures.

"But I see that El Niño is just one of the problems that we are facing as a consequence of the increase of the temperature that are suffering our planet, the climate change is a challenge for all humankind, because the effect we will feel are all around the world," he said.

Lazzeretti said that he had attended several conferences and panel discussions over the two days, covering issues ranging from the global economy and democracy to electoral campaigns and climate change. "Well, we have attended several conferences in these two days, because the agenda is a very intensive one. You have a lot of options to engage yourself in important discussions regarding the economy of the world. We are talking about democracy, the situation in different countries, how to organise electoral campaigns in creative ways and how to share experience among the progressive forces that are present in this conference," he said.

Speaking about the panel discussions he attended, Lazzeretti said that he participated in sessions on climate change, electoral campaigns and the new world economic order. "We have been, as I told you, I personally was on a panel on climate change. Today, I have been on a panel regarding the electoral campaign. Previously, I have been in a panel also for the new world economic order, and I have also been on several other panels that I couldn't attend because are simultaneous activities, but I think that is a fantastic place to exchange views because the members that given the conference were always people from different regions of the world, and this definitely enrich the discussion with different points of view," he said.

Emphasising the need to address the sources of environmental pollution, he called for reducing fossil fuel consumption and accelerating the transition to renewable energy. "But the question is so clear, the human being must stop the consumes full fossil combustible, yes, and to share the way they are producing the energy, we need to go to the renewable energy as soon as possible, because the major sources of contamination is coming from the fossil oil," he added.

The Bharat Summit 2026 is being held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on November 13 and 14. The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together roughly 1,000 delegates, policymakers, and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence, and progressive politics. The two-day summit in Hyderabad brought together political leaders, policymakers, and delegates from various parts of the globe to deliberate on pressing socio-political issues and the preservation of democratic institutions.