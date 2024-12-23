Single Chinese women are doing maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps. Here's why

Single women in China are now opting for maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps, capturing this milestone in their lives despite the country's declining birth rate and low marriage rates.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

A new trend has taken social media in China by storm where single women are now opting for maternity photoshoots with fake baby bumps, capturing this milestone in their lives despite the country's declining birth rate and low marriage rates. This trend, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), challenges traditional Chinese values that once stigmatized single pregnancy.

"Premade maternity photos" see women documenting idealized moments of motherhood long before they experience pregnancy, aiming to immortalize their youthful charm.

The cultural shift—from viewing “single but pregnant” as taboo to seeing it embraced by Generation Z—has stirred discussions about changing values in Chinese society. The trend has gained momentum amid a backdrop of declining birth and marriage rates.

Government data reveals that only 4.75 million couples registered for marriage in the first nine months of 2024, signaling a sharp drop in traditional family structures.

The trend catapulted into the limelight after Meizi Gege, a popular influencer with over 5.7 million followers, shared her own maternity photoshoot on October 13. Posing gracefully with a fake belly, she proudly declared, “While I’m still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!”

Her video showcased the process, a photographer arranging intricate accessories, an assistant securing the prosthetic belly, and Meizi Gege flaunting her youthful glow and slender frame.

According to SCMP, a 26-year-old woman revealed she had taken her maternity photos at 23, despite not being married, while another woman mentioned taking wedding photos at 22, "just in case I get wrinkles by 30."

However, the trend has sparked criticism for promoting narrow beauty standards that idealize being "white, skinny, and young." Critics argue that it fosters body image anxiety among new mothers by perpetuating the unrealistic expectation that women should maintain a youthful, slim figure during pregnancy.

A user wrote, " I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!"

