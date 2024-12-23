'They'll even tax your popcorn': Startup founder's post asking high earners to 'leave India' sparks debate

A Reddit post urging high-earning professionals to leave India has sparked a fierce debate about the country’s challenges for innovators and entrepreneurs.

A fiery Reddit post by an Indian startup founder has ignited a storm of debate online. Posted by ‘u/anonymous_batm_an’ on the r/India subreddit, the now-deleted post titled “Leave India! It’s High Time!”, passionately urged high-salaried professionals and innovators to consider leaving India, citing systemic challenges and barriers to growth.

The anonymous entrepreneur, who claimed to have graduated from a prestigious Indian engineering institute and later earned a postgraduate degree in the US, shared his journey of returning to India in 2018 to establish a company. His startup, which reportedly employs nearly 30 people with an average salary of Rs 15 lakh, has been well-funded and successful.

"Stupid regulations stifle innovation here. You need connections with bureaucrats, politicians, or celebrities to get anything done," he wrote. Sharing a personal example, he said his company helped police solve a fraud case and recover money for a victim, only to face false accusations and bribe demands to close the case.

The founder didn’t hold back in criticizing India's socio-economic environment. He highlighted instances of "regional hate" from service providers, low work ethics, and a culture that links social status to wealth and appearances. Complaints extended to high taxes, crumbling infrastructure, poor public services, and experiences of hostility, such as being told to "mind his own business" when confronting litterers in Goa.

Predicting a looming "terrible economic collapse" and further depreciation of the rupee, the entrepreneur recommended countries like the UAE and Thailand as better alternatives for innovators. His scathing critique included a sarcastic jab at India’s economic strategies,

"In a nutshell...leave the country where they will even tax your popcorn because they are out of ideas to make it a 5 trillion dollar economy!"

The post resonated with some Reddit users, who echoed similar frustrations. One user currently residing in Australia, agreed that high taxes and poor infrastructure in India are major deterrents. Others added their grievances about corruption, pollution, and outdated policies.

Amid the serious discussions, there was also humor. One user quipped about joining the entrepreneur in leaving India should he decide to shut down his business.

