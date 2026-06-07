Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong enjoyed a dosai breakfast in Chennai. Separately, Consul-General Pang Seay Chiang met TN Finance Minister N Marie Wilson to discuss furthering Singapore-Tamil Nadu economic collaboration.

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], June 7 (ANI): Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Sunday relished traditional Tamil Nadu delicacies as a part of his breakfast. Wong said he missed his home food and enjoyed a hearty dosai. In a post on X, he said, "Kaalai Vanakkam, friends. It's Sunday and I miss home food. Nothing like a hearty South Indian dosai to start the day. Come join me, nah. HC Wong at Tamil Nadu." https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/2063480661034635487?s=20

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Diplomatic Meetings on Economic Ties

Meanwhile, on June 3, Pang Seay Chiang, Consul-General, made an introductory call on Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson. In a post on X, the High Commissioner said, "This afternoon I made an introductory call on Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson. We had a good discussion on furthering Singapore-Tamil Nadu economic collaboration. Thank you, Hon'ble Minister, for the warm welcome and look forward to working together. -CG Pang" https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/2062119361008341163?s=20

Talking about the meeting, Wilson said, "In the Chennai Secretariat, Mr. Pang Seay Chiang, Chief Deputy High Commissioner of the Singapore Deputy High Commission in Chennai, met with the Honourable Minister for Finance, Planning and Development, Dr. N. Mary Wilson, out of courtesy and conveyed his felicitations." https://x.com/MarieWilson_TVK/status/2062133359070138417?s=20

Singapore Strengthens Economic Cooperation

As of January 7, 2024, Singapore strengthened economic cooperation with the Indian state of Tamil Nadu through expanded investments into the state's sustainability and infrastructure sectors. These investments were announced at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) held in Chennai on 7 and 8 January 2024, where Singapore participated as a partner country.

Singapore Business Federation said in a statement that Singapore companies will invest USD 5 billion in several areas, including infrastructure, technology, sustainability and data centres, in Tamil Nadu, expanding the Republic's presence in the southern Indian state. The Republic's delegation to the investors' meet, led by Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong, included officials from MTI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and EnterpriseSG, as well as 60 business representatives from the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)