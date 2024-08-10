Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video

    Amidst rising attacks against the Hindu community in crisis-hit Bangladesh, a shocking video capturing the vandalism of a salon owned by Gopal Chanda Shil, a Hindu in Dhaka's Agargaon, has gone viral on social media.

    SHOCKING Salon owned by Bangladeshi Hindu vandalized in Dhaka amidst rising unrest; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 5:20 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Amidst rising attacks against the Hindu community in crisis-hit Bangladesh, a shocking video capturing the vandalism of a salon owned by Gopal Chanda Shil, a Hindu in Dhaka's Agargaon, has gone viral on social media. Known for his generous act of providing free haircuts to veterans of the Bangladesh Liberation War for 26 years, Shil’s salon has now become a symbol of the escalating violence against minority communities in the country.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

    The video reveals the extent of the destruction at Shil's salon, highlighting the brutal impact of the recent unrest. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of attacks targeting religious minorities across Bangladesh since the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The resignation followed widespread protests against a controversial quota system, sparking a surge in violence.

    According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, there have been at least 205 attacks on minority communities in 52 districts since the political upheaval. The organizations have urgently called on Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has recently assumed leadership of the interim government, to address the crisis and restore peace.

    The unrest has forced many from minority communities to seek refuge in the homes of friends and family, with some members like Nirmal Rosario pleading for immediate intervention. Rosario expressed grave concerns over the situation, urging Yunus to make resolving the violence a top priority.

    "We seek protection because our lives are in a disastrous state. We are staying up at night, guarding our homes and temples. I have never seen anything like this in my life. We demand that the government restore communal harmony in the country," Rosario was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

    Also read: Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities

    The violence has resulted in over 230 deaths and significant destruction across the country. Hindu temples, homes, and businesses have been vandalized, women assaulted, and Hindu leaders associated with the Awami League party have been killed.

    Internationally, the situation has drawn condemnation, with Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemning the racially motivated attacks. Haq stressed the need to curb the violence and prevent further racial incitement.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

    Coordinating with India for early identification and discharge of Indians from our army says Russian Embassy vkp

    Russia confirms efforts on to discharge Indians from Russian Army, no new indictments since April

    Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities snt

    Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities

    Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills over 90, UN condemns attack dmn

    Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza kills over 90, UN condemns attack

    Bangladesh Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan resigns after protesters gave him 'one-hour ultimatum' snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Now, Chief Justice resigns following one-hour ultimatum from protesters

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

    Independence Day 2024: 6 souvenirs to give a freedom fighter RKK

    Independence Day 2024: 6 souvenirs to give a freedom fighter

    Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag; 2 soldiers injured anr

    Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir; 2 soldiers injured

    Ambani or Bajaj? Which are India's most valuable family businesses? RKK

    Ambani to Bajaj: India's most valuable family businesses

    Coordinating with India for early identification and discharge of Indians from our army says Russian Embassy vkp

    Russia confirms efforts on to discharge Indians from Russian Army, no new indictments since April

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon