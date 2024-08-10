Bangladesh unrest: Hindus chant 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama' in Dhaka amidst surge in attacks; WATCH viral video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 10, 2024, 5:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 10, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    A poignant video of Bangladeshi Hindus chanting "Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna; Hare Rama, Hare Rama" has gone viral on social media amidst the escalating violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh following the recent political upheaval. Netizens widely shared the video, which they believe captures the resilience of the Hindu community in the face of widespread attacks and vandalism targeting their places of worship and homes.

    Also read: Bengali Hindus in India relive 1971 trauma amidst renewed unrest in Bangladesh, urge protection of minorities

    The unrest began after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and departure from the country on August 5, which triggered a surge of anti-government protests. In the wake of Hasina's ouster, a series of violent incidents have intensified, targeting Hindu temples and other minority institutions across the country.

    One of the most alarming incidents occurred in Meherpur, Khulna division, where an ISKCON temple was set on fire. ISKCON spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das confirmed the attack, revealing that deities including Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi were destroyed in the blaze. Fortunately, three devotees residing at the center managed to escape unharmed.

    Chinmoy Krishnan Das, President of ISKCON Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, had earlier highlighted the precarious situation, noting that several temples are under threat but have been defended by local communities. He expressed frustration over the lack of response from security forces and urged political leaders to act decisively to quell the violence.

    The attacks on Hindu temples are part of a broader pattern of violence that has unfolded in Bangladesh's 52 districts, with at least 205 incidents reported since the political crisis began. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad have detailed these incidents in a letter to Muhammad Yunus, the new interim head of government. They have called for immediate intervention to restore order and protect minority communities.

    "When people's victory is advancing towards its destination, we, with sorrow and heavy hearts, observe that a vested quarter is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish this achievement by carrying out unprecedented violence against minority communities," the letter said.

    "We demand an immediate end to this situation," the letter added.

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Now, Chief Justice resigns following one-hour ultimatum from protesters

    The violence has led to the displacement of many Hindus and other minorities, with some fleeing to neighboring India through West Bengal and Tripura. Reports indicate that over 230 people have been killed since the violence began, bringing the total death toll to 560 since the protests started in mid-July.

    International reactions have been swift, with the UN condemning racially motivated attacks and calling for an end to the violence. UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized the need to curb the violence and protect minority communities.

