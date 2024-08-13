Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sheikh Hasina’s extended stay in India will not affect ties with Delhi, says Bangladesh

    A senior adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, Md Touhid Hossain, assured on Monday that Sheikh Hasina's extended stay in India will not harm bilateral relations. Despite Hasina's resignation and flight to India last week due to protests over a job quota system, Dhaka is committed to maintaining strong ties with New Delhi.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Dhaka: A senior adviser to Bangladesh's interim government stated on Monday that Sheikh Hasina's prolonged stay in India will not negatively impact bilateral relations. Dhaka remains committed to maintaining strong relations with New Delhi. Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain made these comments in response to questions about whether a prolonged stay by Sheikh Hasina in India might impact bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

    Hasina resigned and fled to India last week amid widespread protests against her government over a contentious job quota system.

    "This is a hypothetical question. If someone stays in a country why the relations with that particular country would be affected? There is no reason for that," he said.

    Hossain mentioned that both Bangladesh and India have their respective interests and will continue to pursue them. He emphasised that the relationship between the two countries is not affected by the presence of a single individual in another country, noting that both nations have their own interests to uphold.
    Hossain affirmed that they will "always strive to maintain good relations" with India.

    Earlier, Hossain briefed the diplomats in Dhaka, including Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, on the situation in Bangladesh and requested their support.

    "We believe that all our friends and partners in the international community would continue to stand by the interim government and our people as we embark on charting a new future for Bangladesh,” Hossain told the diplomats.

    The interim government's plans for handling Hasina's situation are uncertain, with possibilities including deportation. Bangladesh's government will consider the law ministry's guidance on the matter. Meanwhile, India faces a delicate balance in maintaining its connection with Hasina, who sought refuge in India after fleeing Bangladesh, while also attempting to mend relations with Khaleda Zia's BNP party, with whom India has had a strained history due to the intense rivalry between Zia and Hasina.

