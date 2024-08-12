'Protect journalists': Indian press groups' appeal to Muhammad Yunus amidst rising attacks in Bangladesh

Leading Indian press organizations on Monday voiced grave concerns over recent attacks on journalists and media outlets in Bangladesh, which has witnessed a political upheaval marked by the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

In a letter addressed to Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, these organizations highlighted a series of violent incidents targeting the media in Dhaka, Chattogram, and other regions.

The letter, signed by S Venkat Narayan, President of several prominent press associations including the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia (FCCSA), Press Club of India (PCI), Indian Women’s Press Club (IWPC), Commonwealth Journalists Association (CJA-India), and Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC), condemned the attacks and intimidation faced by journalists.

"Some journalists have reportedly been killed, too. And many journalists have reportedly gone into hiding. There have been relentless threats and intimidation not only by anti-social elements but also by some responsible officials," the letter read.

The signatories stressed the essential role of a free and independent press in democratic societies, emphasizing that a free press is vital for informed public decision-making and societal health.

"As Nobel Peace Laureate, we are sure that you share with us the beliefs that crimes against journalists and media houses have an enormous adverse impact on society as a whole. A free press helps people take informed decisions. It is fundamental to recognise the importance of free, independent, plural and diverse media and access to information, online as well as offline, in building inclusive democracies," the letter further noted.

They also called on Dr. Yunus to take immediate action to safeguard journalists and media workers from violence, ensure impartial investigations into the attacks, and hold perpetrators accountable.

"We, therefore, urge you to take effective measures to protect journalists and media workers and prevent violence, threats, and attacks against them. It is highly imperative for your government to conduct impartial, speedy, thorough, independent and effective investigations into all violence and punish the guilty," it added.

The letter also requested that political leaders, public officials, and government authorities refrain from making disparaging or threatening remarks against the media. The press organizations urged the Bangladesh government to uphold the values of independent journalism and foster an environment where the media can operate without fear or coercion.

"We also request you to ensure that political leaders, public officials, and government authorities refrain from denigrating, intimidating or threatening the media, including individual journalists and media workers, or from using communal or any discriminatory language that undermine trust in the credibility of journalists as well as respect for the importance of independent journalism," the letter concluded.

