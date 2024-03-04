Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

Amid rising political tensions, Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's Prime Minister on Monday. He met with mixed reactions, signaling a challenging political landscape as the nation navigates uncertainties and diverse expectations.

Pakistan leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after a series of negotiations between PMLN and PPP. The PMLN candidate has been sworn in for the second time as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif defeated his counterpart Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by Imran Khan's PTI. Sharif got 201 votes in the 336-member national assembly of Pakistan. While the vote was being conducted, the opposition which largely includes PTI hurled slogans of misconduct at Shehbaz Sharif and other PMLN and PPP members.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party came together to form a coalition government. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present in the President’s residence for the oath-taking ceremony.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to PMLN leader Shehbaz at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which is the official Presidential residence. The Aiwan-e-Sadr was decorated for the occasion as many stalwarts from various backgrounds were present for the ceremony. Shehbaz Sharif was also the Pakistan PM from April 2022 to August 2023.

Shehbaz Sharif after winning the vote said, “Let’s all come together and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians. We will keep ties with neighbors on the basis of equality.”

The South Asian nation is witnessing political instability as the newly formed government is accused of rigging the polls. The February 8 general elections were condemned by many democracy watchdogs after videos of ballot stuffing and rigging went viral.