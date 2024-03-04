Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

    Amid rising political tensions, Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan's Prime Minister on Monday. He met with mixed reactions, signaling a challenging political landscape as the nation navigates uncertainties and diverse expectations.

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH) avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Pakistan leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after a series of negotiations between PMLN and PPP. The PMLN candidate has been sworn in for the second time as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

    Shehbaz Sharif defeated his counterpart Omar Ayub Khan who was backed by Imran Khan's PTI. Sharif got 201 votes in the 336-member national assembly of Pakistan. While the vote was being conducted, the opposition which largely includes PTI hurled slogans of misconduct at  Shehbaz Sharif and other PMLN and PPP members.

    The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party came together to form a coalition government. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present in the President’s residence for the oath-taking ceremony.

    President Arif Alvi administered the oath to PMLN leader Shehbaz at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which is the official Presidential residence. The Aiwan-e-Sadr was decorated for the occasion as many stalwarts from various backgrounds were present for the ceremony. Shehbaz Sharif was also the Pakistan PM from April 2022 to August 2023.

    Shehbaz Sharif after winning the vote said, “Let’s all come together and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians. We will keep ties with neighbors on the basis of equality.”

    The South Asian nation is witnessing political instability as the newly formed government is accused of rigging the polls. The February 8 general elections were condemned by many democracy watchdogs after videos of ballot stuffing and rigging went viral.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yahya Sinwar's silence raises concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in hostage deal negotiations avv

    Yahya Sinwar's silence raises concerns as mediators caution about possible delay in hostage deal negotiations

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: City teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time avv

    Water Apocalypse Imminent: This city teeters on the brink of drying up within a limited time

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom snt

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine snt

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition ahead of Indian wells masters osf

    Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition match ahead of Indian wells masters

    Why do sun appears white at noon? rkn

    Why does sun appear white at noon?

    No workout break for Kartik Aaryan! Actor continues gym session post wrap of 'Chandu Champion' NIR

    No workout break for Kartik Aaryan! Actor continues gym session post wrap of 'Chandu Champion'

    4 things to remember before purchasing second-hand car gcw

    4 things to remember before purchasing second-hand car

    Vacate Delhi party office by June 15, apply for alternate land': Supreme Court to Aam Aadmi Party gcw

    'Vacate Delhi party office by June 15, apply for alternate land': Supreme Court to Aam Aadmi Party

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon