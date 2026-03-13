Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met French Minister Benjamin Haddad, discussing deeper India-France collaboration in education and culture. Other diplomatic talks focused on the escalating crisis in West Asia, with the UN urging for de-escalation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Benjamin Haddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs of France. The leaders discussed the growing scope for collaboration between New Delhi and Paris across areas such as education, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Shashi Tharoor said, "An engaging conversation with @benjaminhaddad, Minister Delegate for European Affairs of France, on the steadily deepening partnership between India and France. We reflected on the growing scope for collaboration in education, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties, encouraging signs of a relationship that continues to broaden and mature across multiple domains."

On the meeting, Haddad said, "Thank you for this wide ranging exchange @ShashiTharoor. France and India can continue to build an independent path in world affairs."

Jaishankar, French Counterpart Discuss West Asia Crisis

India and France continue to engage across several areas. Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a conversation with Jean Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.

In a statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry, it was noted, "They agreed to continue their exchanges, with a view to working jointly to de-escalate tensions, particularly on the occasion of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels on Monday 16 March, which Mr Jaishankar will attend in the context of strengthening relations between the EU and India, marked by the conclusion of a Security and Defence Partnership (SDP)."

Tensions Escalate in Region

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets.

As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

UN Chief Urges De-escalation

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security.

In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations.