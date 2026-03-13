Patiala Foundation addressed the 61st UNHRC session, urging the council to recognize road safety as a human rights priority. The foundation highlighted how unsafe roads impact the right to life and dignity, especially for vulnerable groups.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), during the General Debate Item 3, which focuses on the promotion and protection of all human rights, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia from Patiala Foundation delivered a video statement highlighting the importance of safe mobility and calling for greater recognition of road safety as a human rights priority.

Speaking on the theme of the "right to safe mobility," Patiala Foundation emphasised that road safety should not be seen merely as an issue of transportation or infrastructure but as a matter closely connected to fundamental human rights. The organisation stated that unsafe roads directly affect the rights to life, health and dignity, particularly for vulnerable groups such as cyclists, pedestrians and children.

India's Growing Commitment to Road Safety

The statement welcomed India's growing focus on road safety and noted that the country now treats it as a national priority. Initiatives such as Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 were highlighted as key steps toward raising awareness, strengthening traffic discipline and improving road safety infrastructure across the country.

International Recognition for Safety Efforts

Patiala Foundation also pointed out that India's efforts to improve road safety and vehicle standards have received international recognition. In 2025, the Government of India was honoured with the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award for its work in strengthening vehicle safety regulations and implementing advanced crash-test rating systems. According to the Foundation, the award reflects India's increasing leadership in promoting safer roads and vehicles.

Project SADAK and Community Initiatives

The organisation further highlighted its own initiatives under Project SADAK, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities). As part of this initiative, the Foundation has distributed reflective stickers to more than 27,000 cyclists to improve their visibility on roads and help prevent accidents. Other initiatives include the creation of the Children Challan Book, an innovative programme designed to encourage children to promote road discipline within their families and communities. Patiala Foundation has also conducted road safety audits and advocated for Safe School Zones, ensuring that children, including those with disabilities, can travel safely to school.

A Call to Prioritise Road Safety as a Human Right

Emphasising the broader social consequences of road accidents, the Foundation noted that when a family's breadwinner dies in a crash, households can fall into poverty overnight. It urged the Council and Member States to recognise road safety as a critical human rights issue so that people do not have to risk their lives simply to travel from one place to another. (ANI)