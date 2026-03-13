Etihad Airways resumes a limited flight schedule to several key global destinations from March 6-19. This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia and the Gulf, with the airline citing extensive safety assessments for its decision.

Etihad Resumes Limited Flight Operations

Amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, Etihad Airways has resumed a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations, as per its latest travel updates shared on the official website. The website noted that the decision was taken in coordination with relevant authorities, following extensive safety and security assessments, further adding that it continues to monitor the situation closely and will only operate flights once all safety criteria are met.

According to the website, the destinations scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between 6 March and 19 March are, "Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Male, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich."

The latest flight schedule can be found at: https://t.co/xOQs6ucQGX pic.twitter.com/dIypKuoRiY — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 13, 2026

Geopolitical Tensions Escalate in West Asia

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has escalated tension across West Asia on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, the exchange of fire continues with threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting the energy needs of several nations.

UN Chief Calls for De-escalation

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations. (ANI)