    Shah Mahmood Qureshi nominated as Pakistan PM candidate, Oppn picks Shehbaz Sharif

    The unified opposition, a rainbow of socialist, liberal, and profoundly religious groups, obtained the backing of 174 members in the 342-member house, which was more than the 172 required to depose the Prime Minister.

    Islamabad, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 3:34 PM IST

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the country's first PM to be deposed by a no-confidence vote. Khan, who remained steadfast "till the last ball," was deposed long after midnight, following a day of high drama in the Pakistan parliament.

    Shehbaz Sharif, the 70-year-old younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been nominated as a joint contender for the prime minister's election, which is set to take place on Monday. Sharif commended opposition leaders for "standing up for the Constitution" shortly after his nomination.

    Addressing the National Assembly shortly after 174 lawmakers voted in favour of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan following a day of high drama in the lower house of Parliament, he stated that no one would interfere in the affairs of law and justice and that the institutions would be run collaboratively.

    Also Read: Who is Shehbaz Sharif? The man who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

    Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, on the other side, has selected Shah Mahmood Qureshi as their nominee. The next prime minister is expected to be elected by the National Assembly on Monday afternoon.

    "We welcome (you) back to the purana Pakistan," declared top opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, referring to deposed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan following the approval of a no-confidence vote against him.  Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises of establishing a 'Naya Pakistan,' was deposed in an unceremonious manner, becoming the country's first prime to be deposed through a no-trust motion.

    Also Read | Imran Khan becomes first Pakistan PM in country's history to lose trust vote

    Also Read: Explained: Why Imran Khan's woes will not end with losing Pakistan PM's chair

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
