    Imran Khan becomes first Pakistan PM in country's history to lose trust vote

    Pakistan, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

    Following weeks of political infighting, late cabinet sessions, and passionate appeals, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was still unable to maintain his government after losing a critical no-confidence vote on Saturday, becoming the country's first prime minister to be deposed owing to a vote of no-confidence. In the 342-member Pakistan National Assembly, 174 MPs voted in favour of the resolution, while members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were missing throughout the voting.

    Bhutto, the first woman PM of Pakistan, won the vote in 1989 with 125 votes while Aziz escaped the no-trust vote and managed to keep his government with 201 votes. However, Imran Khan, the third PM to face the no-trust motion, lost the motion to become the first Pak leader to lose such a vote.

    The voting on the motion took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

    No Pakistan Prime Minister has ever served a full five-year term in the country's history. The country's first elected prime minister was killed, followed by military coups and a string of resignations.

    Imran Khan attempted to link the opposition's attempts to unseat him via a no-trust vote to a "foreign plot," naming the United States in many addresses. The United States, on the other hand, dismissed his assertions. In his speech to the nation the day before the no-confidence vote, Khan claimed to have received coded papers from US representatives stating that if Imran Khan continues in office, the country will not forgive Pakistan.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
