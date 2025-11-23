During a visit to Tel Aviv, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said India is emerging as a trusted friend and reliable global partner. He highlighted deepening ties, ongoing FTA negotiations, and growing cooperation with countries like Israel.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's growing global partnerships during an interaction with ANI in Tel Aviv, stressing that the country is increasingly recognised as a dependable partner in international affairs. Goyal was in Israel from November 20-22 on the invitation of Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

"Today, India is emerging as a trusted friend and a reliable partner of the world," he told ANI, underscoring how New Delhi's engagement with various nations continues to deepen across multiple sectors. He emphasised that India's bilateral ties are witnessing sustained growth, stating that "Our relations with different countries are improving and growing." This, he explained, reflects the broader expansion of diplomatic, economic and strategic outreach.

Advancing India-Israel Free Trade Agreement

Pointing to ongoing economic negotiations, Goyal observed that "Many free trade agreements are being finalised," indicating a rising global acknowledgement of India's economic potential and its role as a key collaborator.

Goyal indicated that India and Israel may advance their proposed free trade agreement (FTA) in two stages. "There is a possibility that we may finalise the first phase of the FTA first and finalise the entire FTA in two phases." He added that this momentum is driven by mutual benefit, noting that "This shows that today, everyone is realising that there is a benefit for both countries in increasing relations with India."

Strengthening Cooperation Across Sectors

Highlighting the strength of India's young workforce, Goyal said, "The youth in India have good skills and good qualities," positioning them as a central factor in strengthening international partnerships.

As part of this broadening cooperation, he remarked that "In a way, both countries are currently busy cashing in on the low-hanging fruit," signalling that India and Israel are moving quickly on areas of immediate opportunity.

Collaboration in Agriculture and Technology

He noted "a lot of enthusiasm" in his conversations with Israeli ministers, highlighting that Israel's agriculture minister expressed interest in collaborating on farm technologies. Goyal said Israel's achievements in areas such as drip irrigation and agricultural innovation--despite "limited land, limited funds, and limited water"--offer lessons that could support growth in both countries.

Bilateral Investment Treaty Finalised

Goyal said he also held discussions with Israel's finance minister, who welcomed the completion of the bilateral investment treaty. "We also spoke with their finance minister. He expressed satisfaction that the bilateral investment treaty has now been executed between the two countries, and I believe this marks the beginning of a new era of trade relations," he told ANI.

'Successful Visit' Sets Stage for Negotiations

Reflecting on his November 20-22 visit, Goyal described the trip as "very successful," noting strong interest from the Israeli government and industry in deepening engagement with India.

He explained that the visit set the stage for the next steps in trade discussions, with both sides moving into structured negotiations after finalising the Terms of Reference. "It was a very successful three-day visit to Israel. There is a great deal of enthusiasm in the industry and the government to further strengthen relations with India. As a result, we finalised and signed the Terms of Reference, which will now begin negotiations for a free trade agreement," Goyal told reporters. (ANI)