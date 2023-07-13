Senior Russian general sacked after accusing top brass of treachery in Ukraine

Major General Ivan Popov has accused the Russian Defence Ministry of betraying troops in southern Ukraine, shedding light on the challenges and disputes within the military leadership.

After accusing Moscow's Defence Ministry leadership of failing to provide sufficient support to his troops in occupied southern Ukraine, a senior Russian general claims he was abruptly dismissed from his post. Major General Ivan Popov, formerly the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, one of the highest-ranking officers involved in the Russian campaign in Ukraine, voiced his accusations in a Telegram voice note published on Wednesday.

Also read: The battle for online information: Russian Wikipedia faces threat as Putin-friendly rival Ruwiki emerges

Popov highlighted concerns regarding the lack of counter-battery combat, absence of artillery reconnaissance stations, and the significant casualties suffered by their troops due to enemy artillery. He expressed these concerns at the highest level and did not hold back in his criticism. In the audio message, he stated that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu signed the order dismissing him, accusing him of treason.

The recording was posted on the messaging app by Andrey Gurulev, a member of the Russian Parliament and former deputy commander of the Southern Military District. “I also raised a number of other problems and expressed it all at the highest level frankly and extremely harshly,” Popov said in the audio message. “I had no right to lie, therefore, I outlined all the problematic issues that exist today in the army in terms of combat work and support.”

Popov referred to the situation as a betrayal, stating that while the armed forces of Ukraine could not break through their army from the front, their senior commander struck them from the rear, decapitating the army at a critical and tense moment.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu “signed the order and got rid of me,” the Major General also said in the recording, as he accused the top Kremlin official of treason.

“As many commanders of divisional regiments said today, the servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine could not break through our army from the front, (but) our senior commander hit us from the rear, treacherously and vilely decapitating the army at the most difficult and tense moment,” Popov said.

The 58th Combined Arms Army, headquartered in Berdyansk, was targeted by a missile attack, resulting in the death of another Russian general.

Prominent Russian military blogger Voyenniy Osvedomitel said Tuesday that “as a result of a strike by British Storm Shadow cruise missiles on the 58th Army’s reserve command post near Berdyansk, the deputy commander of the Southern Military District, Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsokov, has been killed.”

Addressing troops of the 58th in his voice note, Popov added, “Good night, my beloved gladiators, beloved relatives, one family. I had to collect my thoughts, a lot of things happened in the last two days. I am always available to you. It is an honor for me to stand with you in the same ranks.”

Popov also said he would “do everything in my power and even more so that it would be easier for you to fight so as many of our comrades as possible come back alive.”

Also read: NATO's military aid to Ukraine bringing World War III closer, warns ex-Russian president Medvedev

The 58th Combined Arms Army has been actively involved in defending Russian positions in the Orikhiv direction, where Ukrainian forces have been attempting to make a breakthrough. Ukrainian commanders claim that the Russians are experiencing a daily loss of roughly two companies along the southern front. The dismissal of Major General Popov may indicate a lack of operational reserves and potential vulnerability in Russian defensive lines.

Major General Popov's dismissal follows the recent mutiny by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who had long complained about the lack of support from the Russian Defence Ministry for his troops fighting in Ukraine. Another Russian commander, General Sergey Surovikin, who has been absent from the public eye since the failed Wagner-led rebellion, is reported to be "resting," according to a Russian lawmaker. Documents from June suggested that Surovikin was secretly affiliated with the private military company.