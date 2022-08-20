Seeking divine intervention... UK envoy roasts Manchester United supporter at temple in Delhi

UK High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted a video of his interaction with the fan, who was dressed in a Manchester United t-shirt. "Met a Manchester United fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention," he wrote.

The unidentified young fan explained to the British High Commissioner that he had come to pray, hoping that Lord Krishna would help Manchester United win games. Ellis responded, "You'd need more (assistance) than that."

The British High Commissioner, in his video, is heard saying that it is important to have faith in culture. "Believing that Manchester United will win requires an act of faith," Ellis joked as Manchester United laughed sportingly.

Fans of Manchester United were hoping for a turnaround under new manager Erik ten Hag after a disappointing season under Ralf Rangnick last year. However, two consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford have dropped the club to the bottom of the English Premier League (EPL) table.

Following a series of poor seasons, one of the greatest teams in EPL history is now the target of intense criticism and memes.

Recently, the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, tweeted that he was planning to buy Manchester United but later clarified that he was just joking.

Manchester United is one of the world's most popular teams, having won a record number of domestic and European trophies. However, following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, the club struggled to win Premier League titles.

