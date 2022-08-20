Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's official! Real Madrid's Casemiro set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

    First Published Aug 20, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    Manchester United has signed Casemiro from Real Madrid. The move is subject to medical, which the Brazilian will undergo in an upcoming couple of days, as he will be reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

    English giants Manchester United is all set to complete its fifth signing of the ongoing 2022-23 season. It has agreed in principle with Spanish champion Real Madrid for the transfer of Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro, as he is set to reunite with his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The move is subject to his personal terms, the visa requirements in the United Kingdom (UK) and a medical test. It would be the fourth club in the Brazilian's commendable senior football career and his first in England. He began his career with São Paulo in 2022 before making his senior debut in 2010 and playing for Real Madrid since 2013, while he also had a loan spell in 2014-15 with Portuguese champion FC Porto.

    In an official statement on Friday night, United announced, "Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and medical. We all look forward to welcoming Casemiro to Old Trafford."

    In the meantime, Real Madrid's statement read, "Real Madrid CF and Manchester United have agreed on terms for the transfer of Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club's history. On Monday, August 22, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Casemiro will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our club president, Florentino Pérez. After this ceremony, Casemiro will appear before the media in the press room at Real Madrid City."

    As for Casemiro's career stats, he has scored 47 goals in 503 matches. For Madrid, he has netted 31 in 336 across competitions. He has won 19 club titles, while 18 arrived with Los Blancos. As for accolades, he was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season twice and UEFA La Liga Team of the Season once.


    Regarding further details of Casemiro's United deal, the move reportedly costs €70 million with add-ons. He will be inking a four-year deal with the Red Devils, until 2026, with the option of extending it by a year. He would purportedly be travelling to Manchester on Saturday for the medical before being unveiled on Monday.

    At the same time, it isn't definite if Casemiro would feature in the Liverpool match on the same day at Old Trafford. His wages would make him one of the highest earners at the club, while his pay would increase in terms of performance, especially if United qualifies for the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

