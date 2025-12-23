US lawmakers condemn the lynching of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, urging authorities to protect minorities, ensure accountability, and restore law and order amid rising unrest.

The brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, has drawn strong condemnation from US lawmakers, who have called on authorities to ensure accountability, protect religious minorities, and restore the rule of law amid rising unrest in the country.

The Lynching That Shook Communities

On December 19, 2025, Das, a factory worker from Mymensingh city, was brutally attacked by a mob over alleged blasphemy. He was beaten, set on fire, and his body left on a highway, an act that shocked both local and international communities. At least twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime.

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar described the incident as deeply disturbing, highlighting the wider pattern of violence against Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

“A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the horrific crime,” she said.

A Pattern of Targeted Violence

Rajkumar emphasized that the killing of Das is not an isolated event, but part of a troubling pattern of persecution targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh.

“The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and over 150 temples vandalised from August 2024 to July 2025,” she said, reflecting a climate of fear and vulnerability for minority communities.

“From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and for human rights and religious freedom globally,” Rajkumar added.

US Lawmakers Demand Accountability

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, voiced his outrage over the lynching, stressing the need for swift and transparent legal action.

“I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” he said in a statement.

He urged Bangladeshi authorities to pursue a full investigation and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Krishnamoorthi also called for urgent measures to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities.

“While authorities have reported arrests, the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. It must also take urgent action to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end and the rule of law must be upheld,” he said.

Solidarity Across Borders

The killing of Das has sent ripples beyond Bangladesh, raising global concern over religious freedom and human rights. Lawmakers and communities abroad have expressed solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu population, highlighting the broader human cost of targeted violence and the urgent need for systemic reforms to prevent such tragedies.

As families mourn and communities reel from this violent episode, international voices continue to press for accountability and protective measures for minorities, underscoring the stakes of law, justice, and human rights in Bangladesh.