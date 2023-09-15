Seattle University to posthumously confer degree on Jaahnavi Kandula

The reckless conduct of the police officer involved is evident in the fact that the vehicle was traveling at a staggering speed of 74 miles per hour, in stark violation of the 25 miles per hour speed limit on the road.

Northeastern University in Washington has taken the decision to posthumously confer a degree upon Jaahnavi Kandula, the Indian student tragically killed in a collision with a police car earlier this year in January.

Recently, this case has gained renewed attention as calls for justice have intensified. The incident occurred when an overspeeding police vehicle struck Jaahnavi Kandula as she was using a pedestrian crossing.

The reckless conduct of the police officer involved is evident in the fact that the vehicle was traveling at a staggering speed of 74 miles per hour, in stark violation of the 25 miles per hour speed limit on the road. Following the tragic collision, the situation was further exacerbated by the insensitivity of one of the police officers, whose derogatory comments were captured on bodycam footage and have since circulated on social media platforms.

Daniel Auderer, the police officer in the video can be heard saying, "Yeah, just write a check. USD 11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value." The video recently surfaced causing a new wave of appeals for justice. The family of the deceased has expressed shock over such insensitive comments.

Students from the Northeastern University in Washington on Thursday led a protest march demanding justice for Jaahnavi Kandula. The insensitive comments have exposed another case of police brutality. The United States has been witnessing a steady growth in police brutality.

There are numerous cases of police brutality that have come forward. Unfortunately, the majority of them are being committed against black and brown people which suggests a racial angle to this issue. Many lawmakers and activists are demanding an overhaul and reform in the justice system.

Jaahnavi Kandula was completing her Master’s degree in Information systems before her life was cut short by police brutality. The Seattle Office of Police Accountability has commented on the bodycam footage and promised a thorough investigation into the case before January.