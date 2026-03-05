Following Ayatollah Khamenei's death in a US-Israel strike, Iran prepares for a grand funeral. As tensions escalate, Tehran threatens Israel's Dimona nuclear site and continues its 'Operation True Promise 4' missile and drone assault.

Iran Mourns Supreme Leader Amid Funeral Preparations

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh visited the embassy in New Delhi on Thursday to sign a condolence book in memory of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khatibzadeh's tribute comes as Iranian state media reported that preparations are underway at Tehran's Grand Mosalla for the placement of the body of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israel-led strike on Iran.

The Grand Mosalla, a massive prayer complex used for the city's most significant state-religious gatherings, is serving as the centrepiece for a three-day farewell ceremony. Following established protocol, the farewell ceremony will be followed by a funeral procession, with thousands of mourners expected to gather to pay their final respects.

Regional Tensions Escalate with Mutual Threats

Amidst these funeral preparations, regional tensions have escalated sharply. Iran on Thursday threatened to target the Dimona nuclear site should Israel and the US seek to topple the Islamic Republic. This warning follows an open threat from Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, who stated that any new leader brought in by the regime would be considered a legitimate target for elimination.

'Operation True Promise 4' Continues

The conflict intensified further on Thursday as the Israel Defence Forces reported that Iran launched another ballistic missile attack targeting Israel. Sirens were activated across communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem area, and parts of the West Bank.

IRGC Details Coordinated Strikes

According to IRGC Public Relations, this latest assault marks the nineteenth wave of "Operation True Promise 4," conducted as a combined missile and drone operation. The IRGC PR stated that this operation against "American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases" began with massive explosions under the code name "Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)."

IRGC Claims Tactical Successes, Vows Wider Attacks

This follows an earlier announcement reported by Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, in which the IRGC confirmed strikes against Israeli and American targets across the region. In a statement released on Wednesday, the IRGC noted that this wave of attacks occurred on the fifth day of an operation launched in response to what Tehran termed "unprovoked aggression."

The force claimed to have destroyed more than seven advanced radar systems belonging to the United States and Israel, asserting the strikes had "blinded the eyes" of the surveillance network in the region. The statement further alleged that Iranian projectiles bypassed the deployed THAAD missile defence system to strike multiple locations, including the Israeli defence ministry complex in Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the IRGC, the "steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches" has triggered hours of air raid sirens and forced residents into shelters across Israel.

As the conflict enters its sixth day on Thursday, the IRGC has warned that attacks will become "more intense and widespread" in the coming days. With American officials claiming their own operations have only just begun, observers fear the conflict could stretch significantly longer than originally anticipated.