Nepali Congress (NC) leader and PM candidate Gagan Thapa cast his vote in Nepal's 2026 General Elections, stressing the need for mature leadership and stable governance. He expressed optimism for his party's victory in the high-stakes polls.

Gagan Thapa Casts Vote, Expresses Optimism

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Ministerial candidate Gagan Thapa cast his vote on Thursday at the Maiti Devi Mandir polling station in Kathmandu during the 2026 General Elections. Speaking to ANI after casting his ballot, Thapa expressed optimism regarding his party's performance and underscored the necessity for stable governance. "I'm quite excited, and I'm hoping for the best for my party. Nepal, at this point in time, needs very mature leadership, experienced as well as one that has an appetite for change," he stated.

Vision for a Changing Nepal

Thapa, who is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives, recently made a significant strategic move by shifting from his former constituency, Kathmandu-4, to Sarlahi-4 in the Madhesh Province. Highlighting his vision for the country's future, he remarked, "I have this appetite for change. I have a dream for change. But at the same time, I know our strengths, and I also know the limitations of Nepal as a nation-state."

The NC leader further noted the importance of understanding the country's unique geopolitical and social landscape. "I know where we are situated. I know the diversity of Nepal. Politics needs to deliver. The government has to deliver. People have to feel that things cannot happen overnight, but positive change has started," Thapa explained.

Pledge for National Stability

Addressing concerns regarding national stability following recent periods of unrest, Thapa vowed to maintain democratic order. "We will not allow anything like September 8 or 9 to happen," he asserted, referencing previous dates of significant civil disturbance.

Key Election Statistics

This high-stakes electoral process is taking place in a single phase across all 77 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm. According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 eligible voters are participating in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. The 2026 polls have seen a notable demographic shift, with an increase of over 915,000 voters since 2022. Crucially, 52 per cent of the electorate is now aged between 18 and 40, reflecting a significant youth influence on the national outcome.

Candidates and Electoral Systems

The election features a diverse field of 6,541 candidates competing across various systems. Under the first-past-the-post system, 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats. Meanwhile, for the 110 seats reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

Logistics and Security Measures

To facilitate this massive exercise, the Election Commission has established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide. The Kathmandu Post noted that a robust security framework is in place to ensure a peaceful vote, with 341,113 personnel deployed. This includes 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls. The commission has expressed its commitment to a swift conclusion, stating that it aims to "publish first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins."