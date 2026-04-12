Seattle becomes the first US city government to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda. The bronze monument, sculpted by Naresh Kumar Kumawat and gifted by ICCR, was unveiled in downtown's prestigious Westlake Square Park.

In yet another historic first, the City of Seattle has become the first city government in the United States to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Westlake Square Park in the center of downtown Seattle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The life-size bronze statue was jointly unveiled today by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and Consul General of India in Seattle, the Consulate said on Saturday. Sharing the details in an official statement, the Consulate said that this monument is the first installation of Swami Vivekananda, which is hosted by a city government anywhere in the United States. It is located at the prestigious "Westlake Square" in downtown Seattle, which is a unique melting spot in the center of the city that records over 400,000 daily visits and millions of visitors each month and is within walking distance of the Spheres (Amazon HQrs), Seattle Convention Center and Seattle Center Monorail.

Dignitaries Attend Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries from the Greater Seattle area, including Mayor of Seattle Katie Wilson; Mayor of Kent Dana Ralph; Mayor of Auburn Nancy Backus; Mayor of TukwilaTom McLeod; Mayor of Normandy Park Eric Zimmerman; and Mayor of Kirkland Kelly Curtis. A large number of community leaders from the Indian American diaspora and members of city councils of Bellevue, Bothell, Dupont and Redmond also joined in the ceremony, the Consulate said in the statement.

Symbol of Inclusivity and Cultural Ties

Mayor Katie Wilson, in her speech, underscored that the installation of the Swami Vivekananda Monument (SVM) in Seattle reflects the city's inclusive spirit and further strengthens cultural ties between India and the diverse metropolitan tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.

A Gift of Cultural Diplomacy

The Swami Vivekananda Monument is a gift from the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) to the City of Seattle in recognition of the city's rich multicultural character and spirit of inclusivity and as such, it was befitting that the event was held on the occasion of the celebration of ICCR Day. The installation of SVM is part of India's broader cultural diplomacy initiative, facilitated through ICCR and aims to strengthen people-to-people ties between India and the US Pacific Northwest. Swami Vivekananda was a renowned philosopher and spiritual leader who introduced Vedanta and Yoga to the West.

About the Sculptor

The installation in Seattle is sculpted by the prominent Indian sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat. With over 600 installations across more than 80 countries, his works serve as cultural icons of India across continents. (ANI)