Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor met Kyrgyzstan's Security Council Secretary Adilet Orozbekov in Bishkek. This follows Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz, Kazakh, and Belarusian counterparts on the sidelines of an SCO meet.

Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor on Wednesday met the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Adilet Orozbekov, in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils, which is currently being held from May 13 to 14.

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The meeting was announced in a post on X by the Indian Embassy in Bishkek through its official handle 'India in Kyrgyz Republic'. The embassy said, "Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor met Adilet Orozbekov, Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, on 13 May 2026 in Bishkek on the margins of the SCO Meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils."

Defence Minister's Engagements at SCO Meet

Earlier, on April 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz, Kazakh and Belarusian counterparts on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Major General Mukambetov Ruslan Mustafaevich, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the existing bilateral defence cooperation, the Defence Ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry, the Defence Minister gifted the two Bhishm Aarogya Maitri Health Cubes to the Kyrgyz side, which have been indigenously developed in India to ensure Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and Search & Rescue during natural calamities.

Rajnath Singh also announced the completion of the project of provisioning of 12 sets of Computer Systems each at IT Centres of Kyrgyz Military Institute, Bishkek and Military Unit 36806- Osh, followed by the successful installation of Wargaming Software and On-the-Job Training of the Personnel of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces.

In his meeting with the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan, the Defence Minister emphasised that defence cooperation between the two countries encompasses diverse sectors and it forms an important pillar of bilateral partnership, the ministry said.

During the meeting with the Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Rajnath Singh underlined that India attaches high priority to developing a mutually beneficial partnership with Belarus and identified capacity building & training as among the major areas of cooperation, the ministry noted.

In addition, the Defence Minister briefly interacted with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun and the Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, according to the ministry. During the discussions, the Ministers shared views on the regional and global security landscape, in particular the developments in West Asia. The defence minister from April 27 to 28 led the high-level Indian delegation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting there. (ANI)