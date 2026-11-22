Baloch Voice for Justice condemns enforced disappearances in Balochistan, highlighting the seven-month-long disappearance of DadShah Baloch while demanding accountability and immediate information regarding his safety and current whereabouts.

Baloch Voice for Justice Highlights Case of Missing DadShah Baloch

Baloch Voice for Justice has strongly condemned the continuing practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, drawing attention to the case of DadShah Baloch, who has allegedly remained missing for the past seven months. In a post on X, the organisation described enforced disappearances as a grave violation of fundamental human rights, stating that such acts, when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilians, may constitute crimes against humanity under international law.

The organisation said no authority had the right to deprive individuals of their liberty or conceal their whereabouts outside the protection of the law. Highlighting DadShah Baloch’s case, Baloch Voice for Justice said seven months had passed since he was allegedly forcibly disappeared, while his family continued to live with uncertainty over his whereabouts, safety and well-being. The organisation said his family deserved answers, justice and an end to their prolonged suffering.

It further argued that the continued absence of information about his fate reflected the impunity that allows enforced disappearances to persist. In its statement, Baloch Voice for Justice called on the authorities to immediately disclose DadShah Baloch’s whereabouts, ensure his safety and release him if there were no lawful grounds for his detention. The organisation also stressed that enforced disappearances must come to an end and that those responsible for such actions must be held accountable. Reiterating its condemnation, Baloch Voice for Justice said the practice of concealing the whereabouts of individuals deprived of their liberty violated fundamental legal protections and demanded accountability in cases of alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan.