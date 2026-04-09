Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a phone call to discuss de-escalating regional tensions. The call is the first since a US-Iran ceasefire amid recent missile and drone attacks.

Saudi, Iran FMs Discuss Regional De-escalation

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during which they discussed ways to "reduce tensions and restore security and stablility in the region", as per the Saudi foreign ministry said.

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The two leaders reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region.

"His Highness the Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments and discussed ways to reduce tensions to restore security and stability in the region," the statement read.

🇸🇦📞🇮🇷 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. pic.twitter.com/13gMlSz6En — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 9, 2026

Call Follows Ceasefire Amid Regional Hostilities

The call comes after reports from several Gulf nations stated missile and drone attacks on their territories, hours after Iran and the United States announced a two-week ceasefire, as per Al Jazeera. The call was the first point of contact between the two leaders after a two-week ceasefire was announced.

European Efforts to Secure Peace

Earlier on April 8, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi. Her mission focused on ensuring the current pause in fighting does not collapse when the fourteen-day clock runs out.

The US-Iran ceasefire agreement is a relief, but uncertainty remains in the region. In Riyadh, I met with Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan and GCC Secretary-General @jasemalbudaiwi to discuss how to move from the two-week truce to a more permanent peace. We also discussed… pic.twitter.com/l2KpdXVXAh — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 8, 2026

Details of Recent Attacks

Iranian state television confirmed the missile and drone attacks, reporting they were carried out in response to the bombing of Iranian oil facilities on Wednesday, as per Al Jazeera.

Later, Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry announced in a post on X that nine drones had been intercepted and downed "over the past hours".

Earlier on April 7, Iranian ballistic missiles struck near an industrial complex in Saudi Arabia's Jubail, sparking a huge fire. Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said seven ballistic missiles were intercepted on Tuesday, with debris falling near energy facilities in the east.