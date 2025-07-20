Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled, known as Saudi Arabia’s Sleeping Prince, passed away after spending 20 years in a coma. His story of struggle, faith, and a father’s love touched hearts across the Arab world.

On July 19, 2025, Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud passed away at the age of 36. He was known across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world as the Sleeping Prince. His death was confirmed by the Royal Court through the Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Alwaleed had spent the last 20 years of his life in a coma after a car accident in 2005. His story had become one of deep sadness, love, and unwavering hope.

How he became the Sleeping Prince

In 2005, Prince Alwaleed was just 15 years old. He was studying at a military academy in London when he met with a terrible car accident. The crash caused serious brain injuries and left him in a coma.

Doctors from America, Spain, and Saudi Arabia tried their best to help him. But despite all the efforts and treatments, Prince Alwaleed never fully regained consciousness. Sometimes, he moved slightly in response to Quranic verses, giving his family brief moments of hope.

A father's love that never gave up

Prince Alwaleed’s father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, became a symbol of strength and patience. He refused to take his son off life support, believing that Allah could still perform a miracle.

For two decades, he stayed by his son’s side. His palace became a place of prayer, where Quran was played regularly. Videos of the Prince slightly moving to Quran recitations went viral, bringing tears and faith to many across the Arab world.

Even when experts suggested stopping treatment, Prince Khaled never gave up. For him, even the smallest movement was a sign that his son might one day wake up.

The sad farewell

Prince Alwaleed died on July 19, 2025, after being in a coma for 20 years. His father shared the heartbreaking news on social media. In his post on X, Prince Khaled quoted the Quran, “O reassured soul, return to your Lord, well-pleased and pleasing [to Him], and enter My Paradise…”

Funeral prayers were held on Sunday, July 20. Men gathered after Asr at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, while women prayed after Dhuhr at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

Mourners visited the palace in Al-Fakhriyah district over three days, offering condolences and prayers.

The prince who touched millions

Prince Alwaleed's story was about more than just tragedy. It showed how strong love, faith, and patience can be. The image of his father never leaving his side inspired many.

On social media, thousands paid tribute using the hashtag #SleepingPrince. People from all over shared their sadness and remembered the family’s long journey.

His hospital room had become a spiritual place over the years. Visitors came to pray, hoping for a miracle. Though that miracle never came, the prince’s memory lives on as a story of faith that moved a nation.

His legacy lives on

Prince Alwaleed’s story was not just about medicine or a coma. It was about a father’s promise, a family's strength, and a community’s shared prayer.

Though the Sleeping Prince has left this world, his legacy of patience, devotion, and belief in miracles will never be forgotten.