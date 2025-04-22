Who is Saudi Arabia's Sleeping Prince who is sleeping for 20 years? Read on
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince,” has been in a coma since a 2005 car accident caused a brain hemorrhage
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, often referred to as the "Sleeping Prince," turned 36 on April 18, 2025. He has remained in a coma for two decades following a serious road accident in 2005 while studying at a military college. The accident caused a brain hemorrhage that left him in a vegetative state.
Since the accident, Prince Al-Waleed has been under continuous medical care at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh. He is sustained by life support systems, including mechanical ventilation and a feeding tube. Reports from 2019 noted slight movements—like lifting a finger or subtle head gestures—though these signs did not suggest a return to full consciousness.
When doctors initially recommended removing him from life support, his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, declined. He expressed his belief that had it been God's will for his son to die in the accident, it would have happened at that time—implying that survival held a divine purpose.
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled belongs to a prominent branch of the Saudi royal family.
His father is the brother of Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, a well-known billionaire and the grandson of King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.