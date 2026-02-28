The son of Iran's last shah Reza Pahlavi voiced confidence Saturday in victory against the Islamic republic after the United States and Israel launched an attack.

As US and Israeli strikes rattled Iranian cities and the possibility of a wider confrontation loomed, the son of the last Shah of Iran stepped forward with a message that blended urgency, hope and a call for mass action.

Exiled prince sees “final victory” within reach

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last monarch, said he believes the Islamic Republic is nearing collapse following the attacks launched by the United States and Israel.

In an online video address, Pahlavi — who lives in exile near Washington — told Iranians that decisive moments were unfolding and that the country’s future now depended on its people.

“We are very close to final victory. I want to be by your side as soon as possible so that together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” he said.

Addressing citizens directly, he framed the current moment as a turning point in the decades-long struggle against the ruling establishment in Iran.

“My dear compatriots, Moments of destiny lie ahead of us.”

Calls for Iranians to reclaim their country

Pahlavi claimed that the assistance promised by the American leadership had now arrived and described it as support aimed at the ruling system rather than the Iranian nation itself.

“The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention; and its target is the Islamic Republic, its repressive apparatus, and its machinery of slaughter, not the country and great nation of Iran.”

Despite the foreign intervention, he emphasized that the outcome would ultimately depend on Iranians themselves.

“But, even with the arrival of this aid, the final victory will still be forged by our hands. It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish the job in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is near.”

However, he also urged caution and patience for the moment.

“I ask you to remain in your homes for now and preserve your safety and security. Stay vigilant and ready so that, at the appropriate time, which I will announce to you precisely, you can return to the streets for the final action.”

Message to Iran’s security forces

Pahlavi directed a pointed message to members of the military, police and security forces, urging them to side with citizens rather than the leadership.

“Now that the Islamic Republic is collapsing, my message to the country's military, police, and security forces is clear:

You have sworn an oath to protect Iran and the Iranian people, not the Islamic Republic and its leaders. Your duty is to defend the people, not a regime that has taken our homeland hostage through repression and crime. Join the people and help bring about a stable and secure transition. Otherwise, you will go down with Khamenei's sinking ship and his regime.”

Appeal to the US president

In the same address, Pahlavi also spoke directly to Donald Trump, urging restraint to avoid civilian casualties as military operations intensify.

“And my message to the President of the United States, President Trump, is this:

The noble people of Iran, despite the savage repression and massacres of this regime, stood firm with courage for nearly two months. I now ask you to exercise the utmost caution to preserve the lives of civilians and my compatriots. The people of Iran are your natural allies and those of the free world, and they will never forget your support in the most difficult period in contemporary Iranian history.”

He also told Iranians he would continue communicating with them even if authorities restrict the internet or satellite access.

“Follow my messages through social media and satellite media. If there are disruptions to the internet and satellite, I will stay in touch with you via radio waves.”

Strikes shake Tehran as tensions escalate

The message came hours after waves of strikes hit targets in Tehran and other locations across the country, sending plumes of smoke over parts of the capital.

The attacks followed growing tensions over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes. Trump said Washington’s goal was eliminating what he called imminent threats from Iran, while Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a “preventive strike”.

In a video message posted online, Trump declared that US forces had begun major combat operations.

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy,” he said.

The US president also addressed the Iranian public directly, telling them their “hour of freedom is at hand” and urging Iranian forces to surrender.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported missile impacts in parts of Tehran, while emergency services were dispatched across affected areas. Airspace closures were imposed across the region as the situation rapidly escalated.

A moment Pahlavi calls historic

Ending his message, Pahlavi framed the unfolding events as a defining chapter in Iran’s modern history.

“In these sensitive hours and days, more than ever, we must stay focused on our ultimate goal: reclaiming Iran.”

He concluded with a line meant to rally supporters inside and outside the country:

“Long live Iran.”