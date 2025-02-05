Saudi Arabia: Kerala expat found stabbed to death in Riyadh; attacker remains unknown

Riyadh: A Malayali man, who had been missing for a day, was found stabbed to death at his residence in Riyadh on Tuesday (Feb 04). Shameer Aliyar (48), a social activist from Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam, was discovered in his apartment in Al-Shumaisi with multiple stab wounds. He was an executive member of the KMCC Ernakulam committee.

Shameer had been unreachable since Sunday evening, prompting his friends to visit his room. Upon entering, they found him lifeless. Shameer owned two flats in Al-Shumaisi, and the body was located in one of them. The police arrived at the scene and moved the body to Shumaisi Hospital for further examination.

The identity of the attacker remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Social activist Siddique Thuvoor confirmed that a post-mortem will take place the following day. Shameer, who had been living in Riyadh for a long time, was involved in various business ventures and was also active in KMCC activities. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Latest Videos