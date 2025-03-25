Walmart, JPMorgan Tie-Up For Better Payments On Marketplace Platform: Retail Sentiment Lags

Read Full Article

Shares of Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) were in the spotlight after the companies reportedly entered a tie-up to allow merchants on the Walmart website to make more efficient payments.

The partnership uses the emerging technology of “embedded finance software” that allows users multiple payment alternatives on merchant platforms such as Walmart’s.



JPMorgan's systems will enable cash flow management among other payment services, according to a Reuters report.

Walmart has about 100,000 sellers on the marketplace, according to the report, which added the partnership is valid only for U.S. merchants but the two plan to expand the service into Europe and beyond.

Despite the development, sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘bearish’ on Monday from ‘neutral’ a day ago. Message volume was in the ‘extremely low’ zone.

For JPMorgan, the deal is the latest to cash in on the growing promise for embedded finance, which provides payment flexibility to users at check out.

The bank reportedly has over 20 clients in embedded finance partnerships that it plans to double next year, said the Reuters report.

Sentiment around the bank remained ‘bullish’ while message volume was in the ‘low’ zone.

For the fourth quarter, Walmart’s global e-commerce revenue grew 16% with penetration up across all segments, the company said. Walmart U.S. comp sales rose 4.6%.

Both Walmart and JP Morgan stock rose more than 2% on Monday.

