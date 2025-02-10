Saudi Arabia deports over 8000 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in past one month

Saudi Arabia has deported 8,733 illegal residents in the past week as part of a large-scale crackdown on residency, labor, and border violations, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Saudi Arabia deports over 8000 illegal residents in nationwide crackdown in past one month anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has deported 8,733 illegal residents over the past week as part of a nationwide campaign targeting residency, labor, and border violations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday. Between January 30 and February 5, security forces, in coordination with multiple government agencies, conducted joint field operations across the Kingdom.

These efforts led to the arrest of 21,477 individuals, including 13,638 for violating residency laws, 4,663 for breaching border security regulations, and 3,176 for labor law infractions, according to the ministry.

PM Modi embarks on 4-day key visit to France & US. Here's his itinerary for high-stakes diplomatic tour

The operation also led to the arrest of 1,316 individuals attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Among them, 40% were identified as Yemeni nationals, 58% as Ethiopian nationals, and the remaining 2% belonged to other nationalities. Additionally, 77 people were apprehended while trying to exit the country unlawfully.

Authorities have also referred 28,661 violators to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 2,919 individuals are in the process of finalizing their travel arrangements.

The crackdown was not limited to undocumented individuals, as 13 people were arrested for aiding illegal entry, providing shelter, or employing violators.
According to the Ministry of Interior, a total of 37,120 individuals—33,547 men and 3,573 women—are currently undergoing legal procedures before further punitive actions are taken.

Rajnath Singh inaugurates Aero India 2025, calls it "Mahakumbh" focusing on India's external power (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20 point 5 per cent from 2023; Report anr

China's marriage rate falls to historic low in 2024, down 20.5 per cent from 2023; Report

Woman eats Japanese curry cooked by her husband 2 years after his death, shares emotional video (WATCH) shk

Woman eats Japanese curry cooked by her husband 2 years after his death, shares emotional video (WATCH)

Bangladesh police arrest over 1,300 in Operation Devil Hunt targeting ousted regime loyalists dmn

Bangladesh police arrest over 1,300 in “Operation Devil Hunt” targeting ousted regime loyalists

Trump's new tariffs weigh on Asian markets, equities mostly down and inflation worries grow dmn

Trump's new tariffs weigh on Asian markets, equities mostly down and inflation worries grow

Trump orders halt to penny production over high costs, calls it 'wasteful' practice dmn

Trump orders halt to penny production over high costs, calls it 'wasteful' practice

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 1.44 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam daily

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

Australian couple takes holy dip in Triveni, extends best wishes to CM Yogi for world's largest event

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation vkp

J&K: Security forces recover AK rifles, ammo in Kupwara anti-terror operation

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment dmn

Murder convict secures early release after using savings earned in jail for Rs 1.1 lakh court fine payment

Recent Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Mahakumbh Sangam in Prayagraj

Video Icon
Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Aero India 2025: India's AMCA Fighter Jet to Fly by 2028 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Super Bowl 2025: TRUMP Steals SPOTLIGHT on Cam Before Eagles-Chiefs Showdown in New Orleans!

Video Icon
Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Sonu Nigam's Top 10 SONGS to Beat Your MONDAY Blues! Hits from Kal Ho Na Ho to...

Video Icon
Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Sydney Storm: Super Bowl Party Dampens, Train Station Transforms Into Waterfall

Video Icon